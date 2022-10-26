Hey Fightin' Podcast: Don't Call It a Comeback

October is for pretenders. November is for contenders.

That’s why, heading into the final month of the regular season atop the SEC West, LSU looks to lean on one of their greatest qualities: finishing strong.

On the latest episode of Hey Fightin’ Podcast, Jacob Hester and Matt Flynn recap LSU’s 45-20 win over No. 7 Ole Miss. The guys break down all the key plays that led to the first top-10 vicory of the Brian Kelly era. Plus, a phone call to a lucky fan you won’t want to miss.

Watch the podcast exclusively on LSU GOLD.