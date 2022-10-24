LSU Football vs. Alabama Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 5 game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-Alabama contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.

Both No. 18 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) and No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) have open dates on Oct. 29.

Nov. 5 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Georgia, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Liberty at Arkansas, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ESPN,

6:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Mississippi State, ESPN2