Times of Interest LSU Football vs. Ole Miss
LSU vs. #7 Ole Miss
October 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * CBS
Friday, October 21
2-6 p.m. – The Paul Finebaum Show from The Quad
Saturday, October 22
7 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
8 a.m. – Marty & McGee live from The Quad
8:30 a.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
9 a.m. – LSU SportShop open
9 a.m. – SEC Nation live from The Quad
10 a.m. – LSU coach Brian Kelly on SEC Nation set in Quad
10:30 a.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
10:30 a.m. – Chase Tyler Band performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
10:30 a.m. – PMAC open to public
• New for 2022
11 a.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
11 a.m. – Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
Noon – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
12:08 p.m. – TAF Purple Blazers marches down VICTORY HILL
12:13 p.m. – LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
12:20 p.m. – LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL
12:22 p.m. – LSU marches down VICTORY HILL
12:30 p.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open
12:30 p.m. – LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
12:30 p.m. – Ole Miss arrives at Tiger Stadium
12:30 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from
TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
– Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
12:45 p.m. – LSU band performance in PMAC
1:05 p.m. – LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
2 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on the LSU Sports Mobile App
2:18 p.m. – University Lab School Blue Ribbon Recognition
2:20 p.m. – TAF Scholarship Recognition
2:23 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
2:27 p.m. – Alma Mater
2:29 p.m. – National Anthem with Flyover
2:32 p.m. – LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
2:33 p.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
2:35 p.m. – LSU takes the field
2:36 p.m. – Ole Miss takes the field
2:36 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
2:36 p.m. – Guest Captains presentation
• QB Bert Jones, RB Dalton Hilliard, RB Kevin Faulk, S Eric Reid
2:39 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on CBS
Other In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd TO Kevin Faulk – College Football Hall of Fame
1Q, 3rd TO Child ID Program Recognition
1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero
2Q, 1st TO Athletic Department Retiree Recognition
3Q/1st TO LSU Track and Field Champions Recognition
Halftime
LSU band performs
Homecoming Presentation
