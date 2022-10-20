Times of Interest LSU Football vs. Ole Miss

LSU vs. #7 Ole Miss

October 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * CBS

Friday, October 21

2-6 p.m. – The Paul Finebaum Show from The Quad

Saturday, October 22

7 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

8 a.m. – Marty & McGee live from The Quad

8:30 a.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

9 a.m. – LSU SportShop open

9 a.m. – SEC Nation live from The Quad

10 a.m. – LSU coach Brian Kelly on SEC Nation set in Quad

10:30 a.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open

• Located in front of PMAC

10:30 a.m. – Chase Tyler Band performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

10:30 a.m. – PMAC open to public

• New for 2022

11 a.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC

• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat

11 a.m. – Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium

Noon – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

12:08 p.m. – TAF Purple Blazers marches down VICTORY HILL

12:13 p.m. – LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

12:20 p.m. – LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL

12:22 p.m. – LSU marches down VICTORY HILL

12:30 p.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open

12:30 p.m. – LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium

12:30 p.m. – Ole Miss arrives at Tiger Stadium

12:30 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from

TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

– Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

12:45 p.m. – LSU band performance in PMAC

1:05 p.m. – LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

2 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on the LSU Sports Mobile App

2:18 p.m. – University Lab School Blue Ribbon Recognition

2:20 p.m. – TAF Scholarship Recognition

2:23 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

2:27 p.m. – Alma Mater

2:29 p.m. – National Anthem with Flyover

2:32 p.m. – LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

2:33 p.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

2:35 p.m. – LSU takes the field

2:36 p.m. – Ole Miss takes the field

2:36 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield

2:36 p.m. – Guest Captains presentation

• QB Bert Jones, RB Dalton Hilliard, RB Kevin Faulk, S Eric Reid

2:39 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on CBS

Other In-Game Presentations

1Q, 2nd TO Kevin Faulk – College Football Hall of Fame

1Q, 3rd TO Child ID Program Recognition

1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero

2Q, 1st TO Athletic Department Retiree Recognition

3Q/1st TO LSU Track and Field Champions Recognition

Halftime

LSU band performs

Homecoming Presentation

