KJ Williams Preseason All-SEC Second Team Selection

BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday.

The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s basketball teams at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday. The LSU Tigers were to take part in the event from 10:40 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a live appearance on SEC Network at 12:05 p.m.

Williams transferred to LSU for his fifth season from Murray State where last season he averaged 18.0 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and shot 53.8 percent from the field (245-of-455). He led the OVC in scoring, was second in the league in rebound average and sixth in field goal percentage.

He comes to LSU with 27 career double doubles and with 84 career games scoring in double figures.

LSU and first year Head Coach Matt McMahon were picked eighth in the voting by the media group for the conference standings.

Kentucky was predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship.

Here is the preseason All-SEC Team and the predicted order of team finish:

First Team All-SEC

Nick Smith, Jr. – Arkansas – Fr.

Colin Castleton – Florida – 5th Sr.

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky – Sr.

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky – Sr.

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee – Sr.

Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama – Fr.

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama – Sr.

KJ Williams – LSU – 5th Sr.

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee – Sr.

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee – So.

SEC Preseason POY – Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Predicted Order of Finish

1 Kentucky

2 Arkansas

3 Tennessee

4 Auburn

5 Alabama

6 Texas A&M

7 Florida

8 LSU

9 Ole Miss

10 Mississippi State

11 Missouri

12 Vanderbilt

13 Georgia

14 South Carolina