GOLD | The Path: Episode 8 - Won't Back Down
Relive LSU's win at Florida on the latest episode of The Path, exclusively on LSU GOLD
With their backs against the wall after a tough defeat at home, the LSU Tigers hit the road for an away matchup with Florida and leave Gainesville with a historic victory.
Watch the full episode only on LSU GOLD.
Not everyone is willing to do what it takes to be elite.
The Path | Episode 8
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2022
Doing things the right way all week leads to success on Saturdays. @KayshonBoutte1 🫡
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 19, 2022