Tuxen Named SEC Diver of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Helle Tuxen received SEC Female Diver of the Week honors Tuesday after her performance in a tri-team meet with Denver and Air Force, the league office announced.

“Helle was phenomenal this weekend,” head diving coach Drew Livingston said. “Her success in Denver was a direct result of her intentional work ethic that she carries with her to every training session. It’s great to see her getting results early in the season. I know she is only getting started.”

Tuxen, a native of Stavanger, Norway, closed the weekend in Denver with a personal best on one meter. During the meet, her six dives netted a score of 322.15. In addition to surpassing her previous best, Tuxen’s score placed her at No. 7 on LSU’s all-time top-10 for the event.

Sweeping the springboard events on the day, Tuxen closed out the three-meter competition with another win. She finished with a score of 341.25.

Tuxen returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 27, when LSU faces off against Auburn in the second SEC dual meet of the season. The meet is scheduled to begin at noon.