Tigers Ranked No. 16 In Preseason AP Women’s Basketball Poll

BATON ROUGE – Entering Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU, the Tigers were ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll released Tuesday.

This is the first time LSU will enter a season ranked since the Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll going into the 2013-14 season. Last year LSU made its first appearance in the AP Poll during Week 5 and the Tigers remained ranked through the remainder of the season, reaching as high as No. 6 (Week 17) and coming in at No. 9 in the season’s final poll.

Mulkey directed an LSU resurgence during her first season in Baton Rouge as she led the greatest turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history to earn AP National Coach of the Year. The Tigers went 26-6, finished second in the SEC and hosted first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed.

Going into her second year at LSU, Mulkey’s team has the motto ‘Piece of 2gether’ as the Tigers have a talented group nine newcomers (4 freshmen, 5 transfers) that will look to gain chemistry with the four returners. Alexis Morris averaged 15.0 points per game last season and is the only starter to return as LSU lost nearly 80-percent of its offensive production from last season. Morris is on the preseason watchlist for the Nancy Lieberman Award and is on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. Ryann Payne is the only other player returning that averaged at least 5.0 points last year.

Coach Mulkey and LSU added numerous pieces throughout the offseason to re-bolster the lineup, headlined by forward Angel Reese who was rated as ESPN’s No. 1 impact transfer from Maryland. Reese averaged a double-double last season at Maryland and enters the season on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team with Morris. LaDazhia Williams came to LSU as a grad transfer from Missouri as a player with four years of experience playing in the SEC. The Tigers also added the top JUCO transfer in guard Last-Tear Poa from Melbourne, Australia. LSU also added sharp-shooting guard Jasmine Carson (from West Virginia) and Kateri Poole (from Ohio State), a former five-star prospect out of high school, rounds off the list of incoming transfers. Poole has experience playing in a packed PMAC as she was on the Ohio State team that knocked LSU out of the NCAA Tournament.

The freshmen class will also have an opportunity to prove themselves this season. Flaujae Johnson was the No. 26 player in last year’s signing class according to ESPNW. She is a dynamic guard who can score at multiple levels who is also a rap star that has a record deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Sa’Myah Smith is the top player out of Dallas who led her DeSoto High School team that was loaded with DI talent to back-to-back Texas 6A State Championships as a junior and senior. Alisa Williams is another top player out of the Dallas area and Izzy Besselman is a local Baton Rouge product who joined the team as a walk-on.

RANK TEAM TREND POINTS 1 South Carolina (0-0) Southeastern Women – 750 (30) 2 Stanford (0-0) Pacific 12 Women – 710 3 Texas (0-0) Big 12 Women 3 650 4 Iowa (0-0) Big Ten Women 4 643 5 Tennessee (0-0) Southeastern Women 13 617 6 Connecticut (0-0) Big East Women 1 596 7 Louisville (0-0) Atlantic Coast Women 3 556 8 Iowa State (0-0) Big 12 Women 2 537 9 Notre Dame (0-0) Atlantic Coast Women 12 513 10 North Carolina State (0-0) Atlantic Coast Women 7 457 11 Indiana (0-0) Big Ten Women – 414 12 North Carolina (0-0) Atlantic Coast Women 5 401 13 Virginia Tech (0-0) Atlantic Coast Women 3 365 14 Ohio State (0-0) Big Ten Women – 323 15 Oklahoma (0-0) Big 12 Women 7 318 16 LSU (0-0) Southeastern Women 7 317 17 Maryland (0-0) Big Ten Women 4 296 18 Baylor (0-0) Big 12 Women 11 273 19 Arizona (0-0) Pacific 12 Women – 243 20 Oregon (0-0) Pacific 12 Women – 206 21 Creighton (0-0) Big East Women – 114 22 Nebraska (0-0) Big Ten Women – 73 23 South Dakota State (0-0) Summit League Women – 67 24 Princeton (0-0) Ivy Women 1 50 25 Michigan (0-0) Big Ten Women 13 47

Others receiving votes:

Utah 35, UCLA 26, Villanova 25, Kansas 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami (FL) 11, South Dakota 9, Ole Miss 5, Kansas State 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, Arkansas 3, South Florida 3, UCF 2, Duke 2, Alabama 2, Washington State 1