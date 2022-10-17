BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will scrimmage at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 4 p.m. CT Friday and 2 p.m. CT Sunday.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall, as well as for LSU’s home exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 6, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 17-19.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.