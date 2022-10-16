Single Quarterfinals
Emma Antonaki (MSU) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-1, 6-3
Petra Sedlocova (UA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-1, 6-4
Lillian Gabrielsen (UM) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella (AUB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
Anastasia Komar (LSU) def. Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-5
Doubles Quarterfinals
Yelamanchili/Russell (TUL) def. Pitak/Pitak (UA) 8-3
Parkhomenko/Sedlockova (UA) def. S. Carrington/Geissler (LSU) 8-7(7)
Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Carnicella/Flach (AUB) 8-5
Komar/Vishwase (LSU) def. Antonaki/Cohen (MSU) 8-5
Doubles Semifinals
Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Parkhomenko/Sedlockova (UA) 6-2, 1-6, 10-4
Komar/Vishwase (LSU) def. Yelamanchili/Russell (TUL) 6-4, 6-0
Back Draw Singles
Nash (LATCH) def. Ratic (UAB) 6-4, 6-2
Wasserbauerova (UAB) def. Walther (TUL) 6-4, 6-2
Flach (AUB) def. Theis (TUL) 6-4, 7-5
Vasquez (LATCH) def. Barber (TUL) 6-3, 6-4
Lavery (TUL) def. N. Carrington (LSU) 7-5, 6-2
Astakhova (AUB) def. Borland (TUL) 6-4, 6-4
Jiayun Zhu (TUL) def. Sydney Hrehor (MSU) 6-1, 3-0 ret.