Single Quarterfinals 

Emma Antonaki (MSU) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-1, 6-3

Petra Sedlocova (UA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-1, 6-4

Lillian Gabrielsen (UM) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella (AUB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Anastasia Komar (LSU) def. Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-5

Doubles Quarterfinals 

Yelamanchili/Russell (TUL) def. Pitak/Pitak (UA) 8-3

Parkhomenko/Sedlockova (UA) def. S. Carrington/Geissler (LSU) 8-7(7)

Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Carnicella/Flach (AUB) 8-5

Komar/Vishwase (LSU) def. Antonaki/Cohen (MSU) 8-5

Doubles Semifinals 

Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Parkhomenko/Sedlockova (UA) 6-2, 1-6, 10-4

Komar/Vishwase (LSU) def. Yelamanchili/Russell (TUL) 6-4, 6-0

Back Draw Singles 

Nash (LATCH) def. Ratic (UAB) 6-4, 6-2

Wasserbauerova (UAB) def. Walther (TUL) 6-4, 6-2

Flach (AUB) def. Theis (TUL) 6-4, 7-5

Vasquez (LATCH) def. Barber (TUL) 6-3, 6-4

Lavery (TUL) def. N. Carrington (LSU) 7-5, 6-2

Astakhova (AUB) def. Borland (TUL) 6-4, 6-4

Jiayun Zhu (TUL) def. Sydney Hrehor (MSU) 6-1, 3-0 ret. 