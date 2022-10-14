Kylie DeBerg Nominated for Women Leaders in College Sports Conference

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball graduate student Kylie DeBerg spent the early part of this week as the only LSU student-athlete in Kansas City, Missouri attending the Women Leaders in College Sports Conference.

“This was such a great opportunity for me to go to this conference. I’m so thankful for the SEC for allowing me the chance to go. My favorite part was just being surrounded by all of the amazing and powerful women there and listening to some of them talk was awesome. I can’t wait to go back in the future and connect with even more amazing women.”

The annual conference is designed to develop its attendees like DeBerg in their professional journeys, helping them advance in their careers and making powerful connections. It took place from Sunday-Tuesday and consisted of multiple speakers, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, power panels, TedTalks and working on leadership skills. The conference appealed to both athletes wanting to improve their leadership and career skills and wanting to improve their industry focused career.

DeBerg is a sixth-year grad student heading into her second season being a part of the LSU Beach Volleyball Team. In her first season playing beach volleyball, the former indoor All-SEC player and AVCA All-American transitioned well to playing in the sand. She went 33-10 in her debut beach volleyball season, earning AVCA Top Flight honors on Court 2 with Kelli Greene-Agnew (the pair went 14-5 on Court 2) and also on Court 2 with Parker Bracken (14-4).