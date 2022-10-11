Golfers Earn Best Finish of Fall; Doyle, Gaunt in Top 5 at Purdue

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team, on a day when scoring at the Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana, proved more difficult, stayed the course and recorded its best finish to date with a second-place total in the Purdue Fall Invitational.

LSU equaled winner Tennessee for the low round of the day at 5-over par 293 and the Tigers finished a solid second at 4-over 868. LSU had rounds of 293, a 6-under 282 to conclude Monday’s 36-hole day and the concluding 293.

Tennessee won the tournament at 8-under 856 with LSU seven shots of host Purdue at 11-over 875. The Tigers second place finish comes in a tournament in which 10 of the 15 teams are ranked in the top 100 of the recent Golfweek/Sagarin performance rankings.

Strong performance were turned in by Drew Doyle, who finished in fourth place, and Connor Gaunt who moved up to into a tie for fifth. For Doyle, it is his second top five of the young season and for Gaunt, who had two top 10s in the 2020-21 finish it marks his best career finish in 18 events for LSU.

Doyle, who has one career win, recorded his fifth top five of his career.

Doyle had rounds of 72-67-75 for a 2-under 214 total for 54-holes, while Gaunt played under par in the last 36 holes to shoot 1-under 215 (75-69-71). Gaunt had four birdies in his round on Tuesday after a four-birdie performance in his round of 69 on Monday afternoon. Only two players posted lower rounds on Tuesday in the final round than his 1-under 71.

Bryce Lewis of Tennessee won the individual honors with an 8-under score of 208.

Garrett Barber also had a good showing with three birdies on holes 11-16 to shoot a 1-under 71 and Nicholas Arcement had the final counting score of 4-over 74.

Barber finished at 4-over 220 for the 54 holes (74-75-71) and finished in a tie for 14th, moving up 17 spots on the final day.

Haskew in Playoff in Individual Tournament

A separate individual-only event was held Monday and Tuesday at the adjacent Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind.

LSU freshman Luke Haskew tied with Memphis’ Ryan van der Klis at 6-under-par 210 in the 54-hole event. Haskew carded rounds of 68-69-73 on the par-72 layout to back up his seventh-place finish at last month’s Jim Rivers Intercollegiate with a strong finish at the Purdue Fall Individual. Haskew lost to a birdie on the first hole of the playoff.

In addition to Haskew’s result, junior Leo Johansson (74-70-71) and senior Chris Woollam (71-69-75) both tied for sixth in the 39-player field at 1-under 215.

Next Up

LSU concludes the fall portion of the season, Oct. 23-25, at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Windermere, Florida.

Purdue Fall Invitational (Team Tournament)

Kampen Golf Course – West Lafayette, Indiana



Final Team Results (Par 288-864)

1 Tennessee 286-277-293 – 856 -8; 2 LSU 293-282-293 – 868 +4; 3 Purdue 287-292-296 – 875 +11; 4 Little Rock 294-286-301 – 881 +17; 5 Nebraska 295-293-295 – 883 +19; 6 Indiana 296-290-300 – 886 +22; 7 Memphis 299-288-301 – 888 +24; 8 VCU 296-297-296 – 889 +25; 9 Iowa 293-297-301 – 891 +27; 10 Illinois State 292-298-315 – 905 +41; 11 Eastern Michigan 304-304-305 – 913 +49; 12 Ball State 309-300-307 – 916 +52; 13 Maryland 308-307-305 – 920 +56; 14 Central Arkansas 299-302-321 – 922 +58; 15 Louisiana Tech 309-305-310 – 924 +60

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Bryce Lewis, Tennessee, 68-66-74 – 208 -8; 2 Herman Wibe Sekne, Purdue, 70-69-73 – 212 -4; 3 Harry Crockett, Nebraska, 73-73-67 – 213 -3; 4 Drew Doyle, LSU, 72-67-75 – 214 -2; T5 Connor Gaunt, LSU, 75-69-71 – 215 -1; T5 Mac McClear, Iowa, 70-73-72 – 215 -1.

LSU Scores

4 Drew Doyle 72-67-75 – 214 -2

T5 Connor Gaunt 75-69-71 – 215 -1

T14 Garrett Barber 74-75-71 – 220 +4

T29 Nicholas Arcement 75-73-76 – 224 +8

T29 Cohen Trolio 72-73-79 – 224 +8

Purdue Fall Individual

Ackerman-Allen GC

Oct. 11-12, 2022

T1* Luke Haskew 68-69-73 — 210 -6

T6 Leo Johansson 74-70-71 — 215 -1

T6 Chris Woollam 71-69-75 — 215 -1

* lost two-man playoff on first hole