Jaquish Named to Team USA Pan American Championship Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former LSU Tiger Sahvanna Jaquish has been named to the 2022 U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) Pan American Championship roster. The 15-player roster will compete in the 2022 Pan American Championship Nov. 12-19 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Jaquish helped lead Team USA to a 2022 Canada Cup Championship title this summer and was honored with the Glen Todd Award: Most Valuable Player after turning in a .545 batting average behind 12 hits and a team-high 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored in the tournament.

A successful showing in the 2022 Pan American Championship for Team USA could result in qualifying for the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup. The 2022 U.S. WNT roster consists of two current and 13 former NCAA Division I student-athletes with five of those athletes representing the SEC.