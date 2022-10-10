LSU's Carla Tejedo T3 After Two Strong Rounds In Stephens Cup Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior Carla Tejedo, who was co-medalist in the inaugural playing of this event, posted a 4-under par 68 in the afternoon round to stand in third place entering Tuesday’s final round of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the prestigious Inverness Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Tejedo posted rounds of 72-68 for a 36-hole total of 4-under par 140, four shots behind the lead of Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest who finished at 8-under par 136 (67-69). Brianna Navarrosa was at 6-under for the tournament through 33 holes when the horn sounded ending play for the evening. She will finish her round Tuesday morning.

Tejedo posted a 1-over 217 last year in the Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club in Arkansas, to tie for top honors with teammate Ingrid Lindblad. By NCAA and Golfstat rules that is considered a collegiate title as co-medalist.

In the opening round Monday morning, Tejedo was 2-over after eight holes but posted birdies coming home on the par 5 14th hole and the par 4 18th hole to finish up at even par.

The Tigers started on the back nine at Seminole in the second round and Tejedo had birdies on the par 4 12th and the par 5 15th holes to turn at 2-under par 34. She then birdied the first three holes (two par 4s and a par 5) to get to as five-under for the round before finished with bookend nines of 34-34 for the 68.

Tejedo finished the par 4s in 2-under par and 3-under on the par 5s. She had nine birdies in the opening two rounds. Tejedo jumped up 10 places in the standings from the first round to the second round.

The Tigers as a team find themselves in seventh place after a 2-round total of 11-over par 587 after rounds of 296 and 291. The top four teams after Tuesday’s final round will compete in a match play round to determine their final placing.

In the opening round, besides Tejedo’s 72, LSU counted a 74 from Lindblad and 75s from Latanna Stone and Aine Donegan. In the afternoon round, along with Tejedo’s 68, the Tigers turned in cards of 73 by Lindblad and 75s from Donegan and Taylor Riley.

The scheduled start time for the final round Tuesday is 9 a.m. CT with live coverage on The Golf Channel beginning at 2 p.m. CT.

JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

Seminole Golf Club, Juno Beach, Florida

Second Round Team Results – Par 288-576

Round will conclude Tuesday morning

1 Wake Forest 281-277 – 588 -18; 2 Stanford 283-286 – 569 -7; 3 Duke -6 (14-18); 4 Southern California -5 (14-18); 5 South Carolina E (14-18); 6. Arkansas 299-284 – 583 +7; 7 LSU 296-291 – 587 +11

Top 5 Individuals

Par 72-144 (Round to be completed Tuesday morning)

1 Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest, 67-69 – 136 -8; 2 Brianna Navarrosa -6 (15); T3 Carla Tejedo Mulet, LSU 72-68 – 140 -4; 3 Sadie Englemann, Stanford, 72-68 – 140 -4; 3 Mimi Rhodes, Wake Forest, 71-69 – 140 -4; T3 Hannah Darling, South Carolina, -4 (14).

LSU Individuals

T3 Carla Tejedo 72-68 –140 -4

T23 Ingrid Lindblad 74-73 – 147 +3

T29 Aine Donegan 75-75 – 150 +6

T32 Latanna Stone 75-76 – 151 +7

36 Taylor Riley 79-75 –154 +10