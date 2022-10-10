Championship Health Partners, Hall of Fame Health Introduce Tiger Legacy Care for all alumni student-athletes

BATON ROUGE, LA – Championship Health Partners LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Health have joined with Hall of Fame Health to provide all alumni student-athletes with access to a lifetime of world-class care through Tiger Legacy Care.

Through Tiger Legacy Care, all alumni of LSU Athletics and their families will have access to Hall of Fame Health’s behavioral health network indefinitely. This access extends to alumni of all 21 varsity athletics programs at LSU, ensuring the access to world-class care they receive during their collegiate careers continues for the rest of their lifetimes.

“Our Lady of the Lake Health is committed to providing the best possible care to LSU athletes, helping them perform at their best during competition while also preparing them for a lifetime of healthy living,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health. “This partnership with Hall of Fame Health allows us to extend our care of athletes beyond their time on campus and provide them and their families with vital behavioral health care throughout the rest of their lives.”

Originally developed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to provide healthcare solutions to former NFL players and their families, Hall of Fame Health provides a full spectrum of mental health, behavioral health, and substance use services.

Through this partnership, LSU will become the first university in the country to offer a lifetime of behavioral health services to every alumni athlete and their immediate family, with areas of focus such as stress & emotional regulation, depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, PTSD, and more.

“When the Championship Health Partnership was formed, the mission was to elevate the entire state through collaborative efforts just like this one,” said Shelly Mullenix, LSU senior associate AD for health and wellness. “This agreement with Hall of Fame Health will ensure generations of Tigers continue to receive the world-class care they’ve enjoyed at LSU long after they complete their athletic careers.”

Former LSU student-athletes and their families will have access to a dedicated concierge call line (866-578-9989), a 24/7 mental health crisis hotline (866-901-1245), preferred access to select clinical programs, a nationwide list of vetted and accredited providers, and discounted provider pricing.

“As a proud Tiger alum and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I am happy to see LSU joining with Hall of Fame Health as the first NCAA program to offer premier mental and behavioral health services to all its former athletes,” said Alan Faneca, former LSU All-American and NFL Hall-of-Famer. “Good mental health is essential as we compete in sports and move through life because the challenges never stop coming. This partnership will offer our former LSU athletes the support and care to help them continue to achieve their goals for the rest of their life. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”

“Being an athlete, we face the same daily stresses as everyone else—from balancing family to day-to-day life,” said DJ Chark, former Tiger wide receiver and current Detroit Lion. “I’ve learned to use meditation as well as a therapist, and I try and stay in the present to help me work through life’s challenges. All former LSU athletes need access to the same tools and resources. That’s why Tiger Legacy Care is a needed resource for the LSU Athletics family.”

The program will be funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Our Lady of the Lake Programmatic Support Fund for LSU Athletics, which was created through the Championship Health Partnership announced in February. Further support will be provided by the National L-Club, LSU’s national letterwinner association.

“The Tiger Legacy Care program provides the meaningful opportunities and treatment options Hall of Fame Health envisioned when looking to expand its reach beyond Pro Football Hall of Famers and their families,” said Ryan Cain, President of Hall of Fame Health. “First of its kind, and with great partners in LSU and Our Lady and the Lake Health, TLC will positively impact thousands of college athletes for life by providing access to elite mental and behavioral health treatment.”

About Championship Health Partnership

The Championship Health Partnership is a first of its kind, long-term, healthcare-focused partnership between Our Lady of the Lake Health and LSU that optimizes both organization’s talents, resources, assets and brands to achieve measurable impacts for Baton Rouge and the state. Together, Our Lady of the Lake Health and LSU will set a new standard for healthcare delivery, research, and education that improves the health and well-being of the LSU population and our community, supports athletic excellence, fosters research to stimulate economic growth and development, and transforms healthcare and education for the future. Together We Roar.

About Hall of Fame Health

Hall of Fame Health is an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was started at the behest of Hall of Famers to provide more resources to all former football players and their families, not just Hall of Famers. Hall of Fame Health provides a concierge service that can guide families to world-class doctors and other healthcare providers, can assist with understanding health benefits and selecting among insurance options, and can advocate for families who need expertise on their side as they navigate the complexities of providers, benefits, and coverage issues, etc. In addition, Hall of Fame Health has assembled a diverse group of premier clinicians and physician leaders on its Medical Advisory Board and a rapidly growing nationwide network of best-in-class health systems, medical groups, and behavioral health professionals who stand ready to provide a Hall of Fame experience for our football community, including mental health, addiction, and substance abuse, and in times of true crisis. Additionally, Hall of Fame Health has established the Hall of Fame Family Recovery Fund in partnership with Fund Recovery to raise money and provide financial assistance to those in need. Beyond serving the community of former NFL players and families, Hall of Fame Health has extended its platform to select veteran organizations and college football alumni groups. For more information about Hall of Fame Health, visit HOFHealth.com.