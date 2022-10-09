Tigers Defeated by No. 5 Alabama, 5-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (8-3-3, 3-2-1 SEC) was defeated by No. 4 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Crimson Tide struck first in the 21st minute when Kate Henderson fired a shot past Swift. Gianna Paul found the back of the net eleven minutes later to take a 2-0 advantage going to the half. Alabama’s second half goals were scored by Felecia Knox (53′) Reyna Reyes (68′), and Riley Mattingly-Parker (69′).

“Obviously disappointed in the outcome, but all credit to Alabama. They are a fantastic team. To come here on the road and score five goals against us, and potentially more, I want to give them a pat on the back,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “I thought we were the better team early in the game. Ida had a great chance in the first 30 seconds, but the goalkeeper made a great save, and then we scored a goal that got called back.”

“We just have to look forward at this point. We are not going to dwell on this loss. It’s been a great season for us so far and there’s been a lot of fight in us. I think we lacked a little bit of that in the second half today, but all credit to them.”

LSU had the first chance in the match just 25 seconds in as midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir had a shot on goal that was saved by Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone. The Tigers believed that they took the early lead in the 10th minute when midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale headed home a goal, but it was called back due to offsides.

Alabama got on the board first in the 21st minute. Henderson pressured Swift into making a heavy touch in her box and managed to poke the ball into the goal. The Crimson Tide doubled their lead in the 32nd minute as Gianna Paul knocked a cross into the back of the net.

Swift finished the first half with four saves, including a tremendous aerial catch in the 31st minute. The first half finished 2-0 in favor of Alabama and the teams headed in for the halftime break.

The Crimson Tide extended their lead to 3-0 seven minutes into the second half. Knox took a direct free-kick from just outside the box and sent a strong shot on goal that deflected off an LSU player and rolled into the bottom-right corner.

Alabama won a penalty kick in the 68th minute as Shannon Cooke brought down an attacker in the box. Reyes stepped up to the spot and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner to make it 4-0 on the day.

The final goal came a minute later as Mattingly-Parker dispossessed an LSU defender in the box, took a touch and ripped a curling shot from 15 yards out into the top-right corner. Mattingly-Parker extended Alabama’s lead to 5-0 on the day and the Crimson Tide completed a shutout in Baton Rouge.

Swift finished the second half with three saves to take her total on the day to seven.

Up Next

The Tigers head to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Vols at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, October 14.