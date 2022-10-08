Collins Advances to ITA All-American Singles Championship

Cary, N.C. – Junior Kylie Collins earned her fourth consecutive straight set win on Saturday morning as she advanced to the final round of the ITA All-American Championships singles bracket.

Singles Results

Collins took on North Carolina’s Anika Yarlagadda in the semifinal round. The LSU Tiger jumped out to an early lead in the first set and never lost footing en route to a 6-2 win. The second set was a tighter contest, with the scoreline split at 4-4 after eight games. Collins finished the set strong and claimed the next two games to win 6-4 and advance to the final round. The win was the fourth of the tournament for Collins, with all four matches thus far ending in straight sets.

Up Next

No. 24 Collins will face No. 21 Fiona Crawley from North Carolina in the final round at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Singles – Semifinal