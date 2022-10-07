Times of Interest LSU Football vs. Tennessee

#25 LSU vs. #8 Tennessee

October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN

Saturday, October 8

5 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

7 a.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

7 a.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open

– Located in front of PMAC

8 a.m. – LSU SportShop open

8 a.m. – PMAC open to public

8 a.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC

Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat

8:30 a.m. – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

8:35 a.m. – The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill

8:39 a.m. – LSU band marches down Victory Hill

8:50 a.m. – LSU arrives at Victory Hill

8:53 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill

9 a.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open

9 a.m. – LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium

9 a.m. – Tennessee arrives at Tiger Stadium

9 a.m. – LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

– Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

9:10 a.m. – LSU band performance in PMAC

9:30 a.m. – LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

10:30 a.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

– Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

– Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on the LSU Sports Mobile App

10:41 a.m. – LSU Foundation of Champions Recognition

10:46 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

10:50 a.m. – Alma Mater

10:52 a.m. – National Anthem with Flyover

10:55 a.m. – LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

10:56 a.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

10:58 a.m. – LSU takes the field

10:59 a.m. – Tennessee takes the field

10:59 a.m. – Coin toss at midfield

10:59 a.m. – Guest Captains presentation

– OL Alan Faneca, C Todd McClure, DB Mark Roman, RB Stevan Ridley

11:02 a.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Tennessee on ESPN

In-Game Presentations

1Q, 2nd TO Todd McClure – LSU’s 2022 SEC Football Legend

1Q, 3rd TO Ms. LSU

1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero

2Q, 1st TO Sam Burns – President’s Cup

Halftime

Tennessee band performs

LSU band performs

11:02 a.m. – Live stats of LSU-Tennessee game at LSUstats.com

