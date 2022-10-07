Times of Interest LSU Football vs. Tennessee
#25 LSU vs. #8 Tennessee
October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN
Saturday, October 8
5 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
7 a.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
7 a.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
– Located in front of PMAC
8 a.m. – LSU SportShop open
8 a.m. – PMAC open to public
8 a.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
8:30 a.m. – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
8:35 a.m. – The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
8:39 a.m. – LSU band marches down Victory Hill
8:50 a.m. – LSU arrives at Victory Hill
8:53 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
9 a.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open
9 a.m. – LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
9 a.m. – Tennessee arrives at Tiger Stadium
9 a.m. – LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
– Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
9:10 a.m. – LSU band performance in PMAC
9:30 a.m. – LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
10:30 a.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
– Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
– Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on the LSU Sports Mobile App
10:41 a.m. – LSU Foundation of Champions Recognition
10:46 a.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
10:50 a.m. – Alma Mater
10:52 a.m. – National Anthem with Flyover
10:55 a.m. – LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
10:56 a.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
10:58 a.m. – LSU takes the field
10:59 a.m. – Tennessee takes the field
10:59 a.m. – Coin toss at midfield
10:59 a.m. – Guest Captains presentation
– OL Alan Faneca, C Todd McClure, DB Mark Roman, RB Stevan Ridley
11:02 a.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Tennessee on ESPN
In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd TO Todd McClure – LSU’s 2022 SEC Football Legend
1Q, 3rd TO Ms. LSU
1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero
2Q, 1st TO Sam Burns – President’s Cup
Halftime
Tennessee band performs
LSU band performs
11:02 a.m. – Live stats of LSU-Tennessee game at LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
