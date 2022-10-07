BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women captured the team title on Friday at the Florida State Cross Country Open in Tallahassee, Fla., while the Tiger men recorded a fifth-place finish at Apalachee Regional Park.

LSU women’s team accumulated 37 points for the first-place finish, followed in the Top 5 by Miami, Fla. (59), Tampa (150), Florida State (152) and Palm Beach Atlantic (192).

LSU has won all three women’s races in which it has competed this season – the UNO Opener, the LSU Invitational and the Florida State Open.

The LSU men’s team fifth-place total was 154 points, as the Tigers finished behind The Master’s University (74), Florida State (87), Embry-Riddle (152) and Indiana Wesleyan (152).

Michaela Rose led the LSU women’s effort with an individual second-place finish in the 5K race, crossing the line in 17:16.6. The Tigers’ Lorena Rangel finished just behind Rose in third place and was also timed at 17:16.6

“I was really pleased with how we competed today,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “The women obviously came away with with a good win; they did a good job of staying up towards the front of the race and working together. We had some good performances from Michaela and Lorena; they obviously work together very well in the front.”

Ella Chesnut placed fifth for the LSU women (17:25.7), and Adele Broussard (13th – 17:52.5), Cindy Bourdier (16th – 17:57.6), Sophie Martin (18th – 18:05.1) and Callie Hardy (20th – 18:07.0) recorded Top 20 finishes. There was a total of 280 runners in the women’s competition, with over 30 schools represented.

“Our freshman, Ella Chesnut, ran fantastic,” Franks said. “I just love the aggressive mentality she has. Adele Broussard and Sophie Martin are two local Baton Rouge girls that have really been putting in a lot of hard work. It was good to see them put the race together and get some benefit from it, because it’s been coming. It was great to see them reap the rewards of that hard work”

Jackson Martingayle was LSU’s top performer in the men’s 8K race, placing ninth with a time of 24:38.9.

“On the men’s side, I thought we had a solid race, and I would actually go as far as to say it was our best race of the year as a collective group,” Franks explained. “The one thing I do think we’ve got to still work on a little bit is closing out the races better.”

Will Dart recorded a 24th-place finish for the LSU men with a time of 25:01.0, and the Tigers’ other top performers included Jack Wallace (38th – 25:14.7), Cade Martin (39th – 25:16.1) and Evan Pardo (47th – 25:28.8). There was a total of 299 competitors in the men’s race, with over 30 schools represented.

“We were in third place with 1,000 meters to go,” Franks said of the men’s race, “and we lost a couple of spots to end up two points out of third. So, we’ve got to do better at closing the race, but overall I thought the men had a very good day top to bottom and cleaned up some things from the last couple of meets.”

Florida State Open – Women’s Team Standings (Top 5 of 30 Teams)

LSU – 37 points Miami (Fla.) – 59 points Tampa – 150 points Florida State – 152 points Palm Beach Atlantic – 192 points

LSU Women Individual Finishes (5K Race/280 Competitors)

Michaela Rose – 2nd, 17:16.6

Lorena Rangel – 3rd, 17:16.6

Ella Chesnut – 5th, 17:25.7

Adele Broussard – 13th, 17:52.5

Cindy Bourdier – 16th, 17:57.6

Sophie Martin – 18th, 18:05.1

Callie Hardy – 20th, 18:07.0

Hannah Carroll – 30th, 18″23.2

Gwyneth Hughes – 37th, 18:27.5

Hailey Day – 43rd, 18:32.7

Doria Martingayle – 47th, 18:35.5

Shelby Spoor – 54th, 18:45.6

Montana Monk – 63rd, 18:50.1

Svenya Stoyanoff – 67th, 18:54.4

Shanya Luna – 80th, 19:05.0

Florida State Open – Men’s Team Standings (Top 5 of 30 Teams)

The Master’s University – 74 points Florida State – 87 points Embry-Riddle – 152 points Indiana Wesleyan – 152 points LSU – 154 points

LSU Men Individual Finishes (8K Race/299 Competitors)

Jackson Martingayle – 9th, 24:38.9

Will Dart – 24th, 25:01.0

Jack Wallace – 38th, 25:14.7

Cade Martin – 39th, 25:16.1

Evan Pardo – 47th, 25:28.8

Dyllon Nimmers – 68th, 25:49.5

Thomas Daigle – 105th, 26:22.1

Tyler Stevens – 112th, 26.31.3