TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis junior Ronnie Hohmann concludes his run of the ITA All-American Championships in the Quarterfinals of the consolation Main Draw at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa on Friday.

Consolation Round of 16

No. 14 Hohmann faced No. 100 Jake Finn Bass of Baylor in a three set battle. Finn took the win in set one 3-6. Set two resulted in a tie breaker on the court with Hohmann evening the match, 7-6(2). The Tiger went on to secure the victory in set three 6-3.

Consolation Quarterfinals

Next, Hohmann went against Ozan Baris of Michigan State. The Tiger fell 4-6, 6-0.

Up Next

The Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the ITA Southern Regional starting Oct. 13th.

