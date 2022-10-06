Soccer Draws 2-2 at Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU soccer team (8-2-3, 3-1-1 SEC) played to an even 2-2 draw against the Texas A&M Aggies (6-5-3, 0-4-1 SEC) on Thursday night at Ellis Field.

“I’m really pleased to have come back from being down 2-0 and to get a point on the road at Texas A&M,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “I am disappointed with the slow start and continuing to give teams the upper-hand and having to fight from behind. That’s really the only disappointing thing to come out of the game for us tonight. This team has shown a response time and time again this season and we’re going to bind together and fight for each other in moments of adversity.”

Texas A&M opened the match with a simple goal from nine yards out by Maile Hayes in the 7th minute. Sydney Becerra made it 2-0 shortly after in the 15th minute as she hit a rock into the top-left corner.

LSU pulled it back to 2-1 in the 27th minute as Rammie Noel slotted home a cross from the right flank. Ida Hermannsdottir evened the match just a minute into the second half as she converted from the penalty spot.

The Aggies opened the match on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 7th minute. Becerra hit a cross into the box to the far post and found Hayes, who hit a ground shot from nine yards out that beat LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift and landed in the back of the net.

The lead was stretched to 2-0 in the 15th minute when Carissa Boeckmann passed to Becerra, who took a touch that beat an LSU defender and sent a powerful shot from 20 yards out and landed in the top-left corner.

LSU found its first goal of the night in the 27th minute. Forward Mollie Baker sent a through ball down the right-hand side to fellow forward Angelina Thoreson. Thoreson drove into the box and sent a ground cross to the back post that found Noel, who tapped the ball in. The lead was cut down to 2-1 and Noel had her first goal of the season. For the assists, Thoreson’s team-high total rose to seven on the year while Baker’s increased to four.

Swift was called into action in the 27th and 32nd minutes as she kept the Tigers in the match. The match headed into the halftime break with the Aggies holding a 2-1 lead on the night.

LSU opened the second half with energy and grabbed a penalty kick only a minute in. Hermannsdottir latched onto a pass in the final third and pushed into the box before she was upended by a Texas A&M defender. The referee pointed to the penalty spot and Hermannsdottir stepped up and drilled it left and into the back of the net. The Icelandic international tied the match at 2-2 and goal was a team-high number six on the year for Hermannsdottir.

The two teams battled it out throughout the second half, but neither could find a go-ahead goal. Texas A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell had saves in 64th, 66th and 83rd minute to deny the Tigers while Swift did not face any shots on frame in the second half. Caldwell finished the night with six saves while Swift had two.

The shot battle was a tight contest that finished 14-13 in favor of Texas A&M. However, LSU won the shots on goal battle by a margin of 8-4. Following a first half that saw both teams maintain control of the game and midfield, the second half saw neither team able to take control and the scoreline remained all-even.

LSU will host No. 4 Alabama at the LSU Soccer Stadium at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 9.