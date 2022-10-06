LSU Beach Volleyball Announces 2022 Fall Tournament Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ fall tournament schedule, set to begin this weekend.

Coach Brock and the team will prepare for the 10th season of LSU Beach Volleyball with four competitions throughout the Fall. With 14 players back, including eight with extensive lineup experience, as well as three newcomers the Fall will be critical for the Tigers to prepare for their Spring schedule.

LSU will begin the Fall season on the road at the UAB Competition in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend and then will head to Huntsville, Alabama for the Huntsville Competition. In Huntsville, LSU will play at the John Hunt Beach Volleyball Complex, which is where the Tigers will compete for the CCSA Conference Championship in the spring.

For the final weekend of Fall competition LSU’s top pairs will travel back to Huntsville for the first ever AVCA Pairs Championship November 4-6. This competition includes top pairs from beach volleyball programs around the country to play in a three-day tournament consisting of 64 pairs. The remaining Tigers will travel to the New Orleans Competition November 5-6.