Collins, Komar and Vishwase Headed to Quarterfinals of ITA All-American

Cary, N.C. – The LSU women’s tennis team went a perfect two-for-two by winning both matches on the second day of the ITA All-American Championship main draw on Thursday at the Cary Tennis Park.

Singles Results

It was a battle of Top 25 opponents as No. 24 Kylie Collins faced No. 18 Natasha Subhash of Virginia in the round of 16. Collins came out the gate strong and made quick work of the first set, winning 6-1. The second set was just as dominant of a performance as she once again only dropped one game and won 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinal round. The win is Collins’ second for LSU in collegiate competition, and the first ranked win as a Tiger.

Doubles Results

Freshmen Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase continued their tremendous doubles run in the Round of 16 against Duke’s Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra. The two teams traded games back and forth in the first set before the Tigers were able to pull ahead and finish the first set strong to claim it, 7-5. The second set saw the Duke duo jump in front early and reach a lead as high as 5-3 before the Tigers stormed back to make it 5-5. After swapping games, the second set headed to a tiebreaker. The Tigers took an early lead and held off a charge from the Duke duo to win the tiebreaker 7-5 and book a spot in Friday’s quarterfinal. The journey continues for the freshman duo, who have picked up five strong wins this tournament dating back to pre-qualifying.

Up Next

Quarterfinals action at the ITA All-American Championships will take place on Friday. No. 24 Collins will take on No. 19 Alexa Noel of Miami at 9 a.m. CT to start the day while Komar and Vishwase will face the No. 26-ranked duo of Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash from Virginia at 10 a.m. CT.

Singles – Round of 16

#24 Kylie Collins (LSU) def. #18 Natasha Subhash (UVA) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles – Round of 16