Women’s Tennis Opens ITA All-American Championships Main Draw with Two Wins

Cary, N.C. – The LSU women’s tennis team opened the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships with a win in singles and doubles on Tuesday at the Cary Tennis Park.

Singles Results

No. 24-ranked Kylie Collins opened her singles campaign in the first round against Vanderbilt’s Celia-Belle Mohr. After an even start to the match, Collins pulled ahead and went on to win by a score of 6-3. The second set was a strong performance from the junior, who took the lead early and controlled the match on her way to a 6-2 win to clinch the straight set victory. After a month of playing in ITF tournaments, Collins had earned her first singles win as an LSU Tiger in her first attempt.

Doubles Results

The freshmen duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase faced their toughest match yet as they faced the No. 19-ranked duo of Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio from UNC Charlotte. The teams battled in a tight first set, with the Tiger duo able to finish strong and secure a 6-4 win. Maquet and Quiterio bounced back in the second set, only dropping one game on their way to a 6-1 win to force a decisive third set tiebreaker. In the ten-point tiebreaker, Komar and Vishwase recovered from their second set slip and jumped out to an early lead. The duo kept their footing en route to a comfortable 10-4 win to advance to the Round of 16. The win is the duo’s first ranked doubles win, and the first win over a top 25 opponent in singles or doubles this season for any LSU player.

Up Next

The second day of the ITA All-American Championships main draw starts at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow. In singles, Collins will face a ranked foe in the Round of 16 when she takes on No. 18 Natasha Subhash of Virginia. In doubles, Komar and Vishwase will face Duke’s Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra in the afternoon.

Singles – Qualifying

#24 Kylie Collins (LSU) def. Celia-Belle Mohr (Vandy) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles – Qualifying