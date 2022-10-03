TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis sophomore Julien Penzlin and duo Welsh Hotard and Penzlin conclude their run at the ITA All-American Championships in the Qualifying Draw at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park on Monday.

Singles

Penzlin went against No. 75 Gavin Young of Michigan in the Round of 128 of the Qualifying Draw. The Tiger fell 2-6, 5-7, finalizing his run at the ITA All-American Championships.

Doubles

No. 53 duo Welsh Hotard and Penzlin began the Qualifying Draw of the doubles competition against No. 60 Jeremy Schifris and Oliver Johansson of Drake University. The Tiger duo fell in the first set 4-6; however, they came back to win the match 7-5, 10-3.

In the doubles Round of 32, the pair went against Cannon Kinglsey and JJ Tracy of Ohio State. The duo fell 6-4, 6-4, ending their run at the ITA All-American Championships.

Up Next

No. 14 Ronnie Hohmann will enter the Main Draw of the singles competition on Oct. 5.

