LSU Football at Florida Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators.

This week, LSU hosts Tennessee at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while Florida welcomes Missouri to Gainesville for an 11 a.m. contest.

SEC Football Schedule – Oct. 15, 2022

11 a.m. CT – Auburn at Ole Miss, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Georgia, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at BYU, ABC or ESPN

6 p.m. CT – LSU at Florida, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Kentucky, SEC Network