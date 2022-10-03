Football's Ojulari Earns SEC Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – For the second time this year, LSU’s BJ Ojulari has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance the 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Ojulari led LSU with four tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Tigers held Auburn scoreless for the final 39 minutes of the contest. Ojulari’s sacks accounted for eight yards in losses with one resulting in an LSU touchdown.

Down 17-0 in the second quarter, Ojulari sacked and stripped Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford of the ball, which was picked up by Jay Ward, who returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Ojulari’s sack of Ashford ignited a rally that saw the Tigers outscore Auburn, 21-0, over the final 39 minutes of the contest.

In the second half, LSU’s defense held Auburn to 145 total yards, caused two turnovers, a pair of punts and forced a turnover on downs.

The 17-point comeback was the biggest on the road in a SEC contest for LSU since 1979 when the Tigers erased a 17-0 deficit in a 28-24 win over Ole Miss.

Earlier this year, Ojulari earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his play in the win over Mississippi State. Ojulari now has now been honored as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week four times during his career.