TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis sophomore Julien Penzlin advances to the Qualifying Draw of ITA All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park on Sunday.

Round of 64

Penzlin faced Monil Lotlikar of George Mason University in the Round of 64. The Tiger won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Round of 32

For his second match of the day, Penzlin went against Togan Tokac of Florida. Penzlin made quick work of set one with a 6-1 win before going on to secure that match in set two, 6-3.

Up Next

Penzlin will advance to the Qualifying Draw of the championships. He will face Gavin Braswell of Florida in the Round of 16 tomorrow. Time of the match is to be announced.

No.53 duo Penzlin and Welsh Hotard will begin doubles competition tomorrow against No. 60 Jeremy Schifris and Oliver Johansson of Drake University at 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Ronnie Hohmann will enter the Main Draw of the singles competition on Oct. 5.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @LSUTennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

Round of 64

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Monil Lotlikar (George Mason) 6-3, 6-3

Round of 32

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Togan Tokac (Florida) 6-1, 6-3