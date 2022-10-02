BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with highlights of LSU’s win over Auburn Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium, featuring the calls of the “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with a member of the LSU football coaching staff, as the Tigers begin preparations for this week’s SEC matchup versus Tennessee in Tiger Stadium.

LSU Hall of Fame track and field coach Dennis Shaver, entering his 19th season at the helm of the program, joins the show to talk about the success of the Tigers’ student-athletes on an international stage and the team’s training for the 2023 season.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at weekend football results around the Southeastern Conference, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.