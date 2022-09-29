Volleyball Hosts Ole Miss for Alumni Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for its Alumni Weekend and will play a pair of matches against Ole Miss on September 30 and October 1.

The two-match series will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and will air on SEC Network. The first 200 students in attendance will receive free Canes. The weekend concludes with a 6 p.m. match Saturday on SEC Network+ where the LSU volleyball team will honor its alumni and celebrate 50 years of Title IX.

LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a solid opening week of SEC play where they claimed a pair of Top 25 victories over then No. 20 Arkansas (Sept. 21) and at then No. 15 Kentucky (Sept. 24). The Tigers have a .256 hitting percentage with 13.42 kills per set and has held their opponents to a .195 hitting percentage behind 2.15 blocks per set and 14.69 digs per set (No. 4 in SEC).

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.06 kills per set (195 total) and No. 6 with 4.57 points per set. Dotson also leads the team with 13 total aces. Outside hitter Paige Flickinger is averaging 2.69 kills per set and has nine total aces and 2.69 digs per set, while right side Hannah Jacobs is behind her with 2.54 kills per set (122 total) and has 30 blocks on the year.

Libero Ella ranks second in the SEC with 4.25 digs per set (204 total) and middle blockers Anwusi leads the Tigers with 1.08 blocks per set. Anwusi also averages 1.65 kills per set.

Setter Josie Vondran ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 7.30 assists per set and has 38 kills, 23 blocks and nine aces this season. Freshman setter Maddie Waak also contributes with 4.85 assists per set to go along with nine aces.

Ole Miss (4-8, 0-2 SEC) comes to Baton Rouge nursing a two-match losing streak with losses against Texas A&M and Arkansas to open SEC play. The Rebels are 1-3 on the road this season and are averaging 13.77 kills and 12.84 assists per set, both ranking No. 3 and No. 4 in the SEC, respectively. UM hits .249 on the season and allow its opponents a .239 attack percentage behind 2.31 blocks per set and 12.88 digs per set.

Outside hitter Anna Bair leads the Rebels with 3.86 kills (166 total) and 13 aces to go along with 26 blocks which includes four solo blocks. Outside hitter Katie Coreli (2.44/set), middle blocker Sasha Ratliff (2.38/set) and outside hitter Vivian Miller (2.28/set) are other top offensive contributors. Ratliff is hitting .324 and paces the team with 1.08 blocks per set. Setter Aly Borellis averages 9.74 assists per set to lead the offense and defensive specialist Cammy Niesen leads the way with 3.33 digs per set.

LSU leads Ole Miss in the all-time series 58-21. Both clubs split last season’s two-match series with the Tigers winning the latter in five sets in Oxford, Miss.

