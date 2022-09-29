LSU Golfer Riley Earns An SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced their Golfers and Freshman of the Week for events in the month of September and LSU women’s golfer Taylor Riley was named Freshman of the Week for mid-September for her play in the Green Wave Fall tournament, Sept 11-12.

Riley, from San Diego, posted rounds of 69-68-69 at Bayou Oaks at City Park to finish at 10-under par 206 and a tie for third in the 54-hole event.

Riley was 6-under on the par 5s and 5-under on the par 4s, second best in the tournament. She had 14 birdies over the course of her first collegiate start.

LSU’s nationally-ranked team will next see action Oct. 10-12 at the nationally-televised Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Seminole Club in Florida.