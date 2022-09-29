LSU 2023 SEC Softball Schedule Released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference released its league schedule for the 2023 softball season Thursday morning.

LSU’s 24-game conference schedule begins on the road with a three-game series at South Carolina on March 10-12. The Tigers’ SEC home opener is slated for March 17-19 when they host Tennessee at Tiger Park. The Fighting Tigers will welcome Missouri, Mississippi State and Georgia for three-game series inside Tiger Park, and will travel to Ole Miss, Auburn and Alabama.

Times will be determined once the SEC announces its television schedule.

The Tigers will begin team practices on Monday, October 3.

Season ticket holders may submit renewals for the 2023 season tickets by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. The deadline to submit season ticket renewals is Monday, October 31.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.