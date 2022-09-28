Tiger Basketball Team Begins Official Practice Sessions

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team took the floor on Wednesday for the first practice under Head Coach Matt McMahon in preparation for the 2022-23 seasons that begins on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Tigers covered a lot of territory in what was close to a three-hour practice including press offense, zone offense and several skill drills that involved both shooting, passing and rebounding.

“It’s going to be a process,” said Coach McMahon on Monday as he met with the media. “We haven’t faced any adversity other than a few tough conditioning workouts. You get in practice and my goal as a coach is to create some chaos out there. Find out who we have. Find out what we can become.”

The Tigers later next month will have two closed scrimmages before opening the season at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Kansas City.

The Tigers and the women’s basketball team will take place in a fun outdoor event on the South pad of the Maravich Center on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. called “Geaux Mad.”