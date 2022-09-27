BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Jackson Martingayle and sophomore Lorena Rangel on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office.

Martingayle, a product of Virginia, Beach, Va., was named Men’s Runner of the Week, and Rangel, a native of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, was voted Women’s Co-Runner of the Week.

Martingayle led the LSU men to a first-place team finish Friday at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge.

A two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, he placed first in the individual standings on Friday with a career-best time of 18:09.00 in the men’s 6,000-meter race.

Martingayle has been LSU’s top finisher in both of the Tigers’ meets this fall, as he placed fifth in the 5,000 meters at the UNO Opener on September 2.

Rangel also led the LSU women to a first-place team finish Friday at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge.

A member of the 2021 NCAA South Central All-Region Team and the 2021 Louisiana Freshman Runner of the Year, Rangel placed first in the individual standings on Friday with a career-best time of 17:17.70 in the women’s 5,000-meter race.

Rangel has been LSU’s top finisher in both of the Tigers’ meets this fall, as she placed second in the 4,000 meters at the UNO Opener on September 2.

Rangel shared Tuesday’s SEC honor with Perri Bockrath of Kentucky.

The Tigers return to action on Friday, October 7, when they compete in the Florida State Cross Country Open in Tallahassee, Fla.