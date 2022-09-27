MacNeil Named SEC Female Swimmer of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – Maggie MacNeil garnered her first Southeastern Conference accolade Tuesday after being named the SEC Female Swimmer of the Week by the league office for her performance in a tri-meet against Vanderbilt and Tulane at the LSU Natatorium.

“This is a wonderful honor for Maggie after breaking two school records and throwing down NCAA ‘B’ cut times,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “We are very excited to have Maggie’s extensive experience, as we continue to elevate the standard of LSU swimming and diving moving forward. This recognition signifies LSU’s continuous pursuit of excellence in everything we do, in or out of the pool.”

MacNeil, a product of London, Ontario, Canada, opened her LSU career with three victories, two of which were individual. Holding multiple records throughout the landscape of collegiate and international swimming, MacNeil took down two more, this time etching her name in the LSU record book.

Competing in the 100-yard back and 100-yard free, MacNeil threw down a 51.10 in the backstroke event, which broke Caley Oquist’s previously held record of 52.67. In the 100-free, she touched the wall first with a time of 47.43, breaking Amanda Kendall’s school record of 47.90. Both recorded times qualified MacNeil for the NCAA “B” cut in each event.

MacNeil, who came to LSU during the summer and was fresh off a meet record at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, also competed in the 4×50 medley. Anchoring for the Tigers’ “A” squad, she clocked a time of 21.24.

The LSU swimming and diving team returns to action on Oct. 8 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers are set to compete at 9:00 a.m. CT next Saturday.