LSU Football vs. Tennessee Kickoff, TV Network Announced

by Michael Bonnette
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 8 game against Tennessee will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday.

Prior to playing host to Tennessee, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to The Plains to face Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. CT. The contest will be televised by ESPN and available through ESPN’s steaming platforms on WatchESPN, with the live radio broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

SEC Football Schedule – Oct. 8, 2022

11 a.m. CT – Tennessee at LSU, ESPN
11 a.m. CT – Arkansas at Mississippi State, SEC Network
11 a.m. CT – Missouri at Florida, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Georgia, CBS
3 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC Network
7 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS

