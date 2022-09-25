Tigers Split Weekend Series at No. 15 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball fell short to No. 15 Kentucky 21-25, 30-32, 17-25 Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum to conclude the weekend series.

Although LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) won the battle at the net with seven blocks to Kentucky’s (6-5, 1-1 SEC) six, the Tigers were outhit .330-.274 and logged 41 kills on 37 assists in the setback. LSU had one ace to UK’s seven and was out dug 30-28.

“I thought we were prepared to play, especially in the first and second set,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “They [Kentucky] jumped on us in the first set and we had to fight to work our way back into it. I thought we came out fighting in set two, but I was disappointed in how we played set three. I thought we lost our fight and our energy, and we did not execute at a high level. I do not want today’s match to take away from the fact that this team had a great week. We learned a lot about ourselves, and we know we have lots that we can do to get better. We are excited to get back in the gym Tuesday.”

Sunday was the first time this season a Tiger did not register 10 or more kills. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson and right side Hannah Jacobs led the team with eight kills apiece, while Middle blocker Anita Anwusi and outside hitter Paige Flickinger followed with seven kills each. Setters Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak finished the match with 19 and 11 assists, respectively.

Set 1

A 3-0 run gave LSU a 4-2 edge, but a Kentucky stepped out to an 11-6 lead highlighted by a 4-0 run when the Tigers called their first timeout. The Wildcats would go on to increase their lead 17-10 when LSU called its final timeout.

LSU continued to chip away at the lead and a 4-0 run sparked by a UK service error pulled the Tigers within four points at 21-16 when the home team called a timeout.

The Tigers battled back and got the deficit as low as three points, but Kentucky took the first set, 25-21.

Set 2

LSU held an 8-4 advantage, but Kentucky took a 9-8 lead thanks to five unanswered points. Both teams traded points and tied three times, but the Tigers strung a couple of points together and took a 15-12 lead into the media timeout.

A common theme in the series, LSU scored the first two points out of the timeout and was ahead 17-12 to force a Wildcat timeout. At that moment, LSU was hitting .600 in the set while holding UK to a .050 attack percentage.

Kentucky made it a two-point set at 18-16 by scoring four of the next five points to pressure LSU into a timeout and the home team tied the set at 23 to force LSU’s second timeout.

The clubs exchanged points to a 30-30 tie before Kentucky scored the final two points to win 32-30 after a couple of LSU errors. The second set marathon featured 13 ties and six lead changes.

Set 3

The Tigers took their first lead of the set at 11-10 but Kentucky was on top 14-12 when LSU called for time.

LSU tied the score at 16, but a 3-0 run by Kentucky forced the Tigers to use their final timeout of the set. Kentucky pulled away with a 7-0 run to make the score 23-16 and ultimately won 25-17.

Up Next

LSU will begin a three-match homestand with its Alumni Weekend Sept. 30-Oct 1 where they will host a two-match series against Ole Miss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

