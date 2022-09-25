BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with highlights of LSU’s win over New Mexico Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, featuring the calls of the “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with a member of the LSU football coaching staff, as the Tigers begin preparations for this week’s SEC matchup at Auburn.

LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark, entering his third season at the helm of the program, joins the show to talk about the start of preseason practice for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 in the NCAA’s early power ratings.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at weekend football results around the Southeastern Conference, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.