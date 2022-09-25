Kloth and Nuss Claim AVP Phoenix Championship

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Former LSU Beach Volleyball standouts Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth proved they are without a doubt the top women’s team on the AVP Tour this season, claiming their third tournament victory of the season Saturday at the Phoenix Championships, the premier event of the AVP season.

After going 36-0 together their final season at LSU, Kloth and Nuss have continued their elite play into professional beach volleyball and are now one of the top professional duos. In addition to the win in Phoenix, Kloth and Nuss claimed AVP tournament championships earlier this year in Austin and Chicago. They won in Atlanta last season in their first ever tournament on the tour. Kloth and Nuss have claimed four tournament championships in just 10 career AVP tournaments. The formers LSU duo also won gold at Volleyball World in Australia earlier this year.

Only six pairs qualified for the Phoenix Championship and Kloth and Nuss entered the single-elimination Phoenix Championship as the No. 4 seed. To reach the championship match, Kloth and Nuss knocked off top-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinskey in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Kloth and Nuss faced Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint, the same pair that knocked them off in the AVP New Orleans Championship match. Playing indoors the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Kloth and Nuss battled to a 21-16 first-set win before taking the second set 21-17 to claim the championship.

Nuss had all the shots in her bag working, tooling Cheng and Flint to the tune of 20 kills and 17 digs while hitting over .400. Kloth was a brick wall at the net with 5 blocks as well as nine kills.

The AVP Phoenix Championships ran Friday and Saturday and featured six men’s and six women’s teams competing for a $100,000 purse and the right to be named AVP’s 2022 champions.