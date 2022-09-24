Lindblad Shoots 5-Under; Tigers Move Up To T5 At Mason Rudolph Golf

BATON ROUGE – Ingrid Lindblad posted a five-birdie round of 5-under par 67 and LSU posted a team round of 6-under 282 to move into a tie for fifth place after two rounds of the Mason Rudolph Championships at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday.

Lindblad, in her senior season, moved up 22 spots in the individual standings to a tie for eighth after two rounds to stand at 3-under par 141 (74-67). She is just four shots out of the lead held by Tillie Claggett of Vanderbilt and Megan Schofill of Auburn at 7-under par 137.

Lindblad birdied both par 5s on the front side and three of the par fours on the course for her clean card.

LSU improved its score by 15 strokes on Saturday and moved up four spots, counting no round worse than even par 72.

Junior Carla Tejedo posted three birdies to card a 1-under 71 on her round while senior Latanna Stone and grad student Alden Wallace both posted even par rounds of 72.

Both had four birdies and Wallace after turning 39 on the front side played the back nine in 3-under to get back to even for the day.

LSU is tied with Chattanooga at 3-over par 579 after rounds of 297-282 for the Tigers. LSU is one shot out of fourth place held by Auburn at 2-over par. Vanderbilt is at 18-under 558 (283-275).

LSU remains second on the par 3 holes at even par through 36 holes, and LSU moved up to fifth in the field in birdies with 28 through two rounds.

The Tigers will be paired with Auburn and Chattanooga in the second wave off the first tee at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

Mason Rudolph Championships

Vanderbilt Legends Club – Franklin, Tennessee

Second Round Team Results – Par 288-576

1 Vanderbilt 283-275 – 558 -18; 2 Arizona 282-278 – 560 -16; 3 Mississippi State 284-280 – 564 -12; 4 Auburn 291-287 – 578 +2; T5 LSU 297-282 – 579 +3; T5 Chattanooga 300-279 – 579 +3; 7 Ohio State 295-288 – 583 +7; 8 Kentucky 289-295 – 584 +8; 9 Washington 292-294 – 586 +10; 10 Denver 296-292 – 588 +12; 11 Alabama 297-292 – 589 +13; 12 Georgia 297-295 – 592 +16; 13 Georgia Southern 303-293 – 596 +20; 14 Middle Tennessee 302-309 – 611 +35

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

T1 Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt 70-67 – 137 -7; T1 Megan Schofill, Auburn, 68-69 – 137 -7; T3 Lilas Pinthier, Arizona, 71-67 – 138 -6; T3 Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga, 70-68 – 138 -6; T5 Hannah Levi, Mississippi State, 71-68 – 139 -5; T5 Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt, 69-70 – 139 -5

LSU Results

T8 Ingrid Lindblad 74-67 – 141 -3

T28 Alden Wallace 74-72 – 146 E

T31 Latanna Stone 75-72 – 147 +1

T31 Carla Tejedo 76-71 – 147 +1

T31 Aine Donegan 74-73 – 147 +1