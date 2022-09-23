Women's Golf Completes First Round At Mason Rudolph Championships

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team posted a score of 9-over 297 and stands in ninth place after the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championships at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Tigers are tied with Georgia and Alabama, 15 shots behind tournament leader Arizona at 6-under 282. Vanderbilt is second and 5-under 283 and Mississippi State was the only other team under par 4-under 284.

LSU counted rounds 2-over 74 from grad student Alden Wallace, senior Ingrid Lindblad and sophomore Aine Donegan along with a 3-over par 75 from senior Latanna Stone.

The Tigers were unable to convert any putts on the round with only five counting birdies on their cards, eight total by the five players. LSU was able to play the par 3 holes at -1, third among the teams.

Wallace, Lindblad and Donegan are all tied for 30th place, sixth shots back of the lead held by Megan Schofill of Auburn, Lynn Lim of Vanderbilt and Nena Wongthanavimok of Arizona at 4-under par 68.

LSU goes off in the first wave on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. off the first hole with Ohio State and Denver. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com

Mason Rudolph Championship

Vanderbilt Legends Course – Franklin, Tennessee

Team Results First Round (Par 288)

1 Arizona 282 -6; 2 Vanderbilt 283 -5; 3 Mississippi State 284 -4; 4 Kentucky 289 +1; 5 Auburn 291 +3; 6 Washington 292 +4; 7 Ohio State 295 +7; 8 Denver 296 +8; T9 LSU 297 +9; T9 Georgia 297 +9; T9 Alabama 297 +9; 12 Chattanooga 300 +12; 13 Middle Tennessee 302 +14; 14 Georgia Southern 303 +15

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

T1 Megan Schofill, Auburn, 68 -4; T1 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt 68 -4; T1 Nena Wongthanavimok, Arizona, 68 -4; T4 Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt, 69 -3; T4 Ashley Gilliam, Mississippi State, 69 -3; T4 Jenny Bae, Georgia 69 -3

LSU Scores

T30 Ingrid Lindblad 74 +2

T30 Aine Donegan 74 +2

T30 Alden Wallace 74 +2

T39 Latanna Stone 75 +3

T48 Carla Tejedo 76 +4