BATON ROUGE, La. – Skip Bertman will conduct a signing of his new book, “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story,” on Tuesday, September 27, at Lipsey’s, 7277 Exchequer Drive in Baton Rouge.

The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., is open to the public and will include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Both the printed and audio versions of the book will be on sale at the signing, and Bertman will be joined by the book’s author, Glenn Guilbeau.

The book tells the story of how Bertman built the LSU baseball program from scratch to a dynasty with five national championships from 1991-2000. Guilbeau interviewed nearly 200 people close to Bertman, delving into every detail of Bertman’s mastery.

The book, published by Acadian House, may also be may be purchased at this link: Everything Matters in Baseball, or readers may visit www.acadianhouse.com to buy a copy.