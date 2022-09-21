Soccer Returns Home For SEC Home Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Soccer (6-1-2, 1-0 SEC) is set to host Missouri (4-3-1, 1-0 SEC) for its first conference matchup at home of the season at 6 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The match will be available on SEC Network Plus. Links to the livestream and live stats for the match can be found on lsusports.net.

Promotions

Thursday night is Geaux Gold Night in awareness of pediatric cancer at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Wear gold in support.

The first 400 fans to attend the match will receive a free LSU Soccer Scarf. Fans will receive a voucher upon entrance and will be able to redeem their scarf at halftime.

In conjunction with a team challenge, fans will be able to scan a QR code at the gate and let us know which soccer athlete they are there to support. The athlete that brings in the most fans will be able to pie two staff members of their choice.

As always, there will also be two-dollar hotdogs available.

Series History – Missouri

The matchup between the Tigers will be the 10th time the two programs meet. LSU has a 6-2-1 record against Missouri. The last time LSU and Missouri met was in 2020 as the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in Columbia.

Last Time On The Pitch

The Tigers opened conference play on the road with a 2-1 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville. It was the Tigers first win over the Commodores since 2013 and the first win under head coach Sian Hudson.

LSU opened the game on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal just 13 minutes in. After a corner was sent in, the ball fell on the left side of the box to Cooke. Cooke took a touch and sent a cross to the back post that found Jennings, who headed home the ball into the back of the net. The goal gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead and LSU’s co-captain earned her first goal of the season. For fellow captain Cooke, the assist marked her first of the season and fourth of her collegiate career.

The rest of the first half saw both teams unable to take control of the game and create chances on goal. The Commodores equalized in the 39th minute when Cushall received a pass 20 yards from the goal and sent a strong shot on a half-turn that looped above Swift and landed in the back of the goal. The goal was the final significant event in the first half and the score was 1-1 at the halftime break.

LSU had a breakthrough in the 57th minute thanks to forward Ida Hermannsdottir, who found the go-ahead goal and gave the Tigers the advantage. Midfielder Jordan Johnson was fouled outside of the box and won a free kick that sat 25 yards out from goal. Hermannsdottir stepped up and unleashed a right-footed effort that went above the wall and sped past Devine and into the bottom-left corner. Hermannsdottir’s goal marked her fifth of the season and LSU’s first goal from a direct free kick this season.

The Tigers limited the Commodores chances the rest of the match. Vanderbilt was unable to register a shot on goal and LSU locked up the midfield and finished strong to secure a 2-1 win on the road to start conference play.

Hermannsdottir On The Pitch

Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir now leads the team in goals scored with five. The forward recorded her fifth goal in the Tiger’s match on Sunday against the Commodores to put her in the lead. Fifth-year senior Alesia Garcia follows as one of the top leading scorers with four goals.

Ida Hermmansdottir found her first collegiate goal in California against San Diego and has been hot since. The forward put the Tigers on the board with the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute to open scoring.

Hermannsdottir tallied her second and third career goals in the 27th and 82nd minutes against Grambling to earn the first brace of her collegiate career. As the match was all-even at 1-1 in the first half, Hermannsdottir led LSU to a 2-1 lead with a superb long-range effort just three minutes after her teammate Mollie Baker equalized the game. The freshman scored the final goal in the 82nd minute after shrugging off a defender and slotting a ball past the Grambling State goalkeeper.

Hermannsdottir tallied the fourth goal of her career at No. 6 Rutgers, when she intercepted a ball in the final third and hit a right-footed effort that beat the Scarlet Knights’ goalkeeper and landed in the bottom left corner.

In the Tigers match against the Commodores, Hermannsdottir’s goal was crucial to secure the win and open SEC play with a win on the road. Her goal came off a free kick from 25 yards out after Midfielder Jordan Johnson was fouled outside of the box. Hermannsdottir launched a right-footed heater that went above the defenders wall, sped past Vanderbilt’s goalkeeper, and slotted into the bottom-left corner.

Hermannsdottir’s goal marked her fifth of the season and LSU’s first goal from a direct free kick this season

Thoreson Assists

Angelina Thoreson leads the team in assists with four. The freshman continues to be a proven weapon on both sides of the ball and continues to create scoring opportunities for the Tigers.

Thoreson recorded her first career assist in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, where she sent in a ground pass inside the box that found Baker for the finish.

Her second assist came on the road at San Diego on a strong and accurate ground cross from the right side of the box that found Glover, who slotted it past the goalkeeper and extended the Tiger lead to 3-1.

Thoreson tallied assist No. 3 in Friday’s match against Grambling. Thoreson controlled the ball on the edge of the box and laid off a simple pass to Hermannsdottir, who came in charging from midfield and smashed the goal from 24 yards out.

The forward scored the first collegiate goal of her career at LSU in the squad’s matchup against Princeton on September 8. Thoreson took the early lead for the Purple & Gold in the 14th minute as she slotted a ball from 15 yards out into the bottom-left corner.

Most recently, Thoreson tallied her fourth assist in the Tigers face off with No. 6 Rutgers and took a shot on goal, which fell loose off the goalie and found Garcia for the rebound finish.

The Sweden native played the last three seasons (2019, 2020, 2021) for IK Uppsala, a professional club back in Sweden and made over 50 appearances for the club. Thoreson played the 2019 season in the Damallsvenskan division, which is the highest level of women’s soccer in Sweden. She scored five goals in 20 games played during the 2021 season.

The Captains

LSU is captained by the defensive duo of fifth-year seniors Shannon Cooke and Lindsi Jennings. The return of Cooke and Jennings brings a wealth of defensive experience to the lineup as the two prepare for their final season in collegiate soccer.

Cooke has been a mainstay in the LSU squad since arriving on campus in 2018 and enters the season with 73 appearances for the Tigers, including 65 starts during that time. The senior started at center back for all 18 appearances in the 2021 season.

Jennings enters her second season in Purple & Gold after spending the first three years of her collegiate career at Northern Colorado, where she made 51 appearances and received All-Big Sky honors all three years of playing. She’ll look to build on a successful first year as a Tiger, where appeared in all 20 matches and started in 12 of those.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU soccer by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @LSUSoccer.