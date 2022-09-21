SEC Announces TV Times For Conference Men's Basketball Games

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and its television partners announced Wednesday the network selections and the tip times for the league schedule for 2022-23.

The start time for the non-conference games and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game with Texas Tech have yet to be released.

Season tickets are still on sale for the season at LSUTix.net and the LSU Athletics Ticket Office. Mini-plans and single game non-conference tickets will go on sale later in October.

The Tigers will host one of the feature games of the opening night of play on Dec. 28 when Arkansas comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. That game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. CT tip on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

LSU will then play on Super Tuesday at Kentucky on Jan. 3 with the ESPN tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT.

Besides the ESPN game at Kentucky, LSU has six other games that are listed for an either/or main ESPN network (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU). The Tigers will have 11 games on the SEC Network including the final eight games of the conference season.

It has also been announced in the last two weeks that coverage of the Cayman Islands Classic will be streamed by FloSports throughout the event. No television has been announced yet for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.

Any non-conference home game not selected by the league television partners for an over-the-air broadcast will be streamed on SECN+.

Here is the updated LSU Basketball schedule as of Sept. 21, 2022:

(Home games in ALL CAPS; Times Listed Are Central Time)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 9 — MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY

Sat. 12 – ARKANSAS STATE

Thurs. 17 – UNO

Mon. 21 – vs. Illinois State (at Cayman Islands Classic) – FloSports, 10 a.m.

Tues. 22 – vs. Akron/Western Kentucky (at Cayman Islands Classic) – FloSports 10 a.m./12:30 p.m.

Wed. 23 – TBD (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Sun. 27 – WOFFORD

DECEMBER

Fri. 2 – TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Sat. 10 – vs. Wake Forest (Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, Georgia)

Tues. 13 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Sat. 17 – WINTHROP

Wed. 21 – EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Wed. 28 – ARKANSAS (SEC) – ESPN2/U, 8 p.m.

JANUARY

Tues. 3 – at Kentucky (SEC) – ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sat. 7 – at Texas A&M (SEC) – SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Tues. 10 – FLORIDA (SEC) – SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Sat. 14 – at Alabama (SEC) – ESPN/2, 3 p.m.

Wed. 18 – AUBURN (SEC) – ESPN2/U, 6 p.m.

Sat. 21 – TENNESSEE (SEC) – ESPN/2, 3 p.m.

Tues. 24 – at Arkansas (SEC) – ESPN/2/U, 6 p.m.

Sat. 28 – TEXAS TECH (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY

Wed 1 – at Missouri (SEC) – SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sat. 4 – ALABAMA (SEC) – ESPN/2/U, 3 p.m.

Wed. 8 – at Mississippi State (SEC) – SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sat. 11 – TEXAS A&M (SEC) – SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Tues. 14 – at Georgia (SEC) – SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. 18 – SOUTH CAROLINA (SEC) – SEC Network, Noon

Wed. 22 – VANDERBILT (SEC) – SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Sat. 25 – at Ole Miss (SEC) – SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

MARCH

Wed. 1 – MISSOURI (SEC) – SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sat. 4 – at Florida (SEC) – SEC Network, 5 p.m.

8-12 – at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)