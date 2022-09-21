How To Watch LSU vs. New Mexico

The LSU-New Mexico game on Saturday will not be available via traditional cable television. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Below is a breakdown of how to access the streams



What is the difference between SEC Network+ and ESPN+?

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network offering exclusive digital events. It is accessible with your TV provider credentials and is available via the ESPN APP on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers. ESPN+ requires a standalone subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on your favorite connected streaming devices and ESPN.com.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com, or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Click here to subscribe to ESPN+.

If a game is airing on both SEC Network+ and ESPN+ simultaneously, where do I watch?

Both streams will be available in the ESPN App. SEC Network authenticated subscribers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, members of the NCTC, as well as those with access to SEC Network through TV-connected devices, can watch the game via SEC Network+. If you do not have access to SEC Network, you can access games via a subscription to ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a paid subscription. Do I have to pay separately to access SEC Network+?

No. SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and part of your subscription with your cable, satellite, or streaming provider.

If a game is on ESPN+ or SEC Network+, can I watch it on TV?

SEC Network+ and ESPN+ are not television channels, but they are available via the ESPN App on your TV through connected streaming services and devices.

Will the games on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ look any different?

These games will have the same production value as games across all ESPN networks. For games airing simultaneously on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, both feeds will have the same on-air commentators and game coverage.

Am I able to watch the network on my mobile phone or a similar device?

Yes, SEC Network is available on SECNetwork.com and on connected devices. It is accessible with your TV credentials and can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or espn.com/watch via participating providers.

Can I pay to subscribe to SEC Network or SEC Network+ online, Pay-Per-View, or via ESPN3 if I can’t get it on TV?

No. However, with a cable or satellite subscription, you can access the network using your TV credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

How can I get SEC Network?

SEC Network is distributed nationally as well as in the SEC footprint with providers large and small. You should have multiple provider options in your area. A list of current providers can be viewed on the SEC Network Channel Finder.

I live outside the country, is SEC Network available internationally?

Yes, SEC Network is available internationally. It is available in more than the network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region. For information, including a list of countries where the service is available, please visit www.espnplayer.com.