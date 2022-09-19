LSU Football at Auburn Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game next week against Auburn will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The Auburn contest serves as the first road SEC game for the Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly.

It will mark LSU’s first night game at Auburn since 2016 when the Tigers dropped an 18-13 decision in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU and Auburn meet in Jordan-Hare Stadium on CBS in both 2018 and 2020.

Last season, the teams met in Tiger Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Prior to traveling to The Plains, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will play host to New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. The contest will be available through ESPN’s steaming platforms on SEC Network+ and subscription-based ESPN+, with the live radio broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Auburn hosts Missouri on Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

SEC Football Schedule – Oct. 1, 2022

11 a.m. CT — South Carolina State at South Carolina, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT — Kentucky at Ole Miss, ESPN

11 a.m. CT — Eastern Washington at Florida, SEC Network+/ESPN+

2:30 p.m. CT — Alabama at Arkansas, CBS

3 p.m. CT — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT — LSU at Auburn, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT — Georgia at Missouri, SEC Network