Dotson Tabbed SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson has been named the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Offensive Player of the Week announced Monday afternoon by the league office.

Dotson earned her first career SEC weekly award after leading the Tigers with 5.00 kills per set (30 total) and averaged a .324 hitting percentage in back-to-back sweeps over Oregon State and Tulane at the Tulane Invitational in New Orleans. After leading the team with 14 kills against Oregon State, Dotson led Tigers with 16 kills in the sweep over Tulane, registering a .324 hitting percentage and an ace in both matches. Dotson was named to the Tulane Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Dotson, a native of Houston, Texas ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.20 kills per set this season and No. 4 in the league with 4.76 points per set.

LSU is gearing up for a battle against No. 24 Arkansas to open SEC play on Wednesday, September 22 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Season tickets for the 2022 LSU volleyball season are now available. Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder can receive more information by clicking here.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and Twitter.