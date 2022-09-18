BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletic department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with highlights of LSU’s win over Mississippi State Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, featuring the calls of the “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, whose unit produced 31 points and 416 yards in the victory over Mississippi State.

LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion, now in his fifth year at the helm of the program, joins the show to talk about the fifth-ranked Tigers’ season-opening victory earlier this week at the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at weekend football results around the Southeastern Conference, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.