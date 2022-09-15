LSU Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2022 fall schedule Thursday morning. The Tigers will have seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Tiger Park.

Fall ball will begin for LSU with its lone game away from home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against Texas State at Collins Park in Spring, Texas. The Tigers will face Co-Lin at 6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 28 in Tiger Park before their doubleheader against Belhaven (4:30 p.m.) and Pensacola State (7 p.m.) on Saturday, Oct. 29.

LSU will host Chipola College at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 before concluding the fall with another doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 11 against LSU-Eunice (4:30 p.m.) and Northwest Florida State (7 p.m.).

All times are subject to change. Any changes made to the schedule will be reflected on our social media channels and schedule page.

LSU will return 15 letterwinners from a season ago, including five 2022 All-SEC selections.

