Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey
Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey $99.99
UNLOCKED: Go behind the scenes of LSU Football's first two games, only on GOLD

Episodes 2 and 3 of The Path, a weekly docuseries following the Tigers all football season exclusively on LSU GOLD, are unlocked and free all week long.

This week, we’re unlocking episodes 2 and 3 of “The Path,” a weekly docuseries offering viewers unprecedented access to LSU Football all season long, only on LSU GOLD.

Fans can go behind the scenes of LSU’s contests with Florida State and Southern for free this week, simply by visiting LSU.GOLD.

If you enjoy the episodes, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of GOLD to unlock all of the platform’s unrivaled content. GOLD is available on mobile and desktop devices, as well as OTT platforms Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Episode 3: First Steps

Head Coach Brian Kelly looks to seal a win on a historic night of firsts in Tiger Stadium, as the Southern University Jaguars face the LSU Tigers for the first time in a significant meeting for the city of Baton Rouge. (Premiered September 13, 2022)

Episode 2: Urgency

As the LSU Football team prepares for its week one clash with Florida State, Brian Kelly names his captains and his quarterback, who lead the Tigers through a dramatic and unforgettable clash in the Superdome. (Premiered September 6, 2022)

