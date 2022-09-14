Times of Interest vs. Mississippi State

LSU vs. Mississippi State

September 17, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

11 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

Noon PMAC open to public

• New for 2022

Noon TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open

• Located in front of PMAC

Noon L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC

12:30 p.m. Werewolf performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

2 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

2:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

2:28 p.m. LSU’s 2011 SEC Championship Football Team marches down VICTORY HILL

2:30 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL

2:33 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

2:50 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL

2:52 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

3 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

3 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

3 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium

3:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

4:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

4:45 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

4:49 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem

4:54 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

4:55:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

4:57 p.m. LSU takes the field

4:58 p.m. Mississippi State takes the field

4:58 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

4:58 p.m. Guest Captains presentation

• Will Blackwell, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson, Brandon Taylor

5:01 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN

