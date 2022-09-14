LSU Gold
Times of Interest vs. Mississippi State

Times of Interest vs. Mississippi State

LSU vs. Mississippi State
September 17, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN   

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop open
11 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
Noon PMAC open to public
• New for 2022
Noon TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
Noon L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
12:30 p.m. Werewolf performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
2 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
2:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
2:28 p.m. LSU’s 2011 SEC Championship Football Team marches down VICTORY HILL
2:30 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL
2:33 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
2:50 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL
2:52 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
3 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
3 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
3 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium
3:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
4:45 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
4:49 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem
4:54 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
4:55:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
4:57 p.m. LSU takes the field
4:58 p.m. Mississippi State takes the field
4:58 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
4:58 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• Will Blackwell, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson, Brandon Taylor
5:01 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN

